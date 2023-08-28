L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,729. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.85.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

