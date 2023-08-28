Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lion Price Performance

LIOPF stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Lion has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $743.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

