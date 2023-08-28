Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.16. 5,998,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453,901. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.