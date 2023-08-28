Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. 2,855,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,613. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

