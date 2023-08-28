Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

