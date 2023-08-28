Mammoth Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

