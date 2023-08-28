Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Increased by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 10.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Markel Group stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,356.13. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

