Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MLM opened at $437.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

