Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. Masimo has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

