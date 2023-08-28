Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 310.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,054.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

