Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.