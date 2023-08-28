Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Tops $54,363.93 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $54,363.93 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00006136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,033,469 coins and its circulating supply is 21,571,998 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,027,300 with 21,569,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.58067982 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $70,207.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

