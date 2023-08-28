Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,276.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

