Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Increased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,224,000 after buying an additional 140,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MAA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.43. 153,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,094. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
