MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

