MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock worth $131,181. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
