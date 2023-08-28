Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Shares of GBARF stock remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.32.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

