Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Monarch Mining Price Performance
Shares of GBARF stock remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.32.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
