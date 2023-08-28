MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

