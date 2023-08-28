MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

