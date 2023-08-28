MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,743. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.