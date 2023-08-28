MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 361.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. 7,763,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,504. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

