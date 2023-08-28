MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,273. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

