MONECO Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.13. 4,705,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

