MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.06. 2,920,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,488. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

