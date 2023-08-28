Morgan Stanley Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $118.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

