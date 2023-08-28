Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $318.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $52,142,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $319.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

