Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

