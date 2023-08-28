National Bankshares Analysts Give Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) a C$21.25 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

AGI opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6981213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$239,832.27. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

