National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.98.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,425,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,111,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.