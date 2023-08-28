National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,425,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,111,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

