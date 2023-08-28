National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.