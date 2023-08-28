Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $26,660.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00161030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027542 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

