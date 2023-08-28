Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.42. 2,128,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,335. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

