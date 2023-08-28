Needham & Company LLC Trims Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $5.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tremor International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

