Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Nelnet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 51.62 and a quick ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

