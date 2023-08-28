NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.45.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

