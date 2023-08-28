NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 5.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

