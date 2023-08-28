Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $94,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $102.22. 2,735,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,871. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

