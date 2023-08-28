Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,995 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $215,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 9,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $288.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day moving average is $246.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $742.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

