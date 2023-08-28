Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

