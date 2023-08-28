North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NRT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

