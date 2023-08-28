North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NRT opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
