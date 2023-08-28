Northland Securities Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $88.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Get NetApp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.