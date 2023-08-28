Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 30,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,144. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.