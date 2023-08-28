Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 30,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,144. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 895,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 494,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,712 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

