Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 5,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.30.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 205.85% and a negative return on equity of 127.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

