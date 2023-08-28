NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $630.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.00. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

