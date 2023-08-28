NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

