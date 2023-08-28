Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 54,271 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,271 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.03. 1,747,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

