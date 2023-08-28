Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 5.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 58,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 573,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,212 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.06. 4,000,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

