Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in August

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. 452,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,552. The company has a market cap of $300.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 132.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

