Oliver G. Brewer III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,685. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $138,500,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

