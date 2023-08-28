OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Update

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OLIT remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. OmniLit Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLIT. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 1,537.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

