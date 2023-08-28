OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.85

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 197570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.32.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

